Canyon County sheriff eyes housing inmates out of state

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue. (Photo: KTVB)

CALDWELL - A southwestern Idaho sheriff says he's looking into the expensive option of housing inmates out of state because inmates keep escaping from a tent facility.



Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue also says that about 250 people who should be considered violent are being released ahead of their trial because there's no room in the jail.



The Idaho Press-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2xIaQky) in a story on Friday that the county is expected to receive in October the results of a study addressing jail needs.



Canyon County voters have repeatedly rejected attempts to raise money to build a new jail.



The most recent escape from the tent facility occurred earlier this month and was the ninth successful escape since December 2015.

