Canyon Co. promising more sand Sunday

CALDWELL - Canyon County is having more sand for sandbags delivered to the Lake Lowell Park parking lot Saturday afternoon and evening, and will make it available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Canyon Co. spokesman Joe Decker said Saturday.

Sand at the Lake Lowell location ran out by 10 a.m. Saturday. People were directed to the Pond Lane location in Caldwell, where conditions have become "pretty terrible with all the melting snow and slush," Decker said.

The county's emergency manager has decided that because of the conditions, the Pond Lane location will not be open Sunday.

If you are a Canyon County resident and need sandbags, go to the Lake Lowell Park parking lot between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. The address is 12880 Iowa Avenue, Nampa. You will need to bring your own shovels.

