Can you help shed light on final days of Meridian man?

Andrew Gatten (Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

BOISE - The Ada County Sheriff's Office is trying to gather more information about the last days of a 34-year-old Meridian man whose decomposed remains were found on a small island in the middle of the Boise River in July.

Andrew Gatten's remains were found July 11 on an island just west of the Willow Lane Athletic Complex.

Investigators are still trying to determine where, when and how Gatten got into the river, which had just days before dropped below flows of 2,000 cubic feet per second after spring flooding.

The river was running above 8,500 cfs and covered most of the island on May 4 - the day officials said Gatten was released from the Ada County Jail.

Now, detectives want to speak to anyone who had contact with Gatten in any way - in person, texts, social media posts - in early May.

Ada County coroner's reports show that the cause and manner of the man's death are pending, and investigators said there were no obvious signs of fatal injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County non-emergency dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or email cau@adaweb.net.

