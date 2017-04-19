Can you help find these Camas County teens?

Remington Kramer and Jacalyn Warren (Photo: Camas County Sheriff's Office)

FAIRFIELD, Idaho - The Camas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find two runaway teens.

Remington Kramer and Jacalyn Warren were last seen leaving Fairfield at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. They were in a white Chevrolet Impala with Idaho plate 1C 251.

They are possibly heading toward California.

Remington is described as 6 feet tall and 200 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Jacalyn is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt, blue Capri pants and maroon shoes.

If you have information, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 208 764-2261.

