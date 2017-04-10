Camp Rainbow Gold application denied

Camp Rainbow Gold hopes to build a new camp for kids with cancer on donated land in the Wood River Valley.

New developments on a proposed site for Camp Rainbow Gold in Blaine County.

The nonprofit's executive director tells us their application has been denied. The county planning and zoning commissioners voted 4-3 against it on Thursday.

Camp Rainbow Gold helps children affected by cancer experience the outdoors.

The organization has leased facilities in the past, but under a donor agreement the organization wants to build on 275-acres near the town of Triumph.

PREVIOUS: Camp Rainbow Gold lands big donation for new camp

The Idaho Mountain Express reports that commissioners who voted against the camp's application say it would put an unnecessary burden or negatively impact neighbors, the road and local wildlife.

Camp Rainbow Gold can decide to appeal the decision.

Board members will meet later this week to discuss the next step.

© 2017 KTVB-TV