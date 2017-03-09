Camel's Back Park chute stabilized, open again

The chute at Camel's Back Park is back open to the public. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE - Camel's Back Park chute is open to the public again.

The Boise Parks and Recreation Department announced today that work to restore and stabilize the sand chute has wrapped up.

Heavy use and weather had eroded the chute over the years.

Stairs have been installed on the upper portion of the chute to help stabilize the soils.

Some old ski lift cables are being used as hand rails along those steps.

Winspear Construction completed the $170,000 project.





