Camas County updates zoning to allow Bruce Willis' airstrip

FAIRFIELD, Idaho - Camas County commissioners have approved an ordinance that will allow the construction of a private airport owned by actor Bruce Willis to resume.

The Idaho Mountain Express reports that commissioners on Monday voted to allow private airports as a primary use in agriculture-zoned county lands, a move they say will bring existing private airstrips into compliance.

Under the new ordinance, individuals will need to obtain a conditional-use permit if they want to build a private airport in that zone.

Work on Willis' airstrip halted in September after Planning and Zoning Administrator Dwight Butlin found the airport site was on land zoned for agricultural use.

Under the previous Camas County zoning ordinance, which was amended Monday, only feedlots, employee housing, stockyards, nurseries and roadside stands could be built on land zoned for agricultural use.

