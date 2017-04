Remington Kramer and Jacalyn Warren (Photo: Camas County Sheriff's Office)

FAIRFIELD, Idaho - Two runaway teens have been located, the Camas County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Remington Kramer and Jacalyn Warren were found safe Thursday afternoon in Bozeman, Mont., the sheriff's office said.

The 16-year-olds had last been seen leaving Fairfield at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

© 2017 KTVB-TV