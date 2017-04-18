Caldwell woman hurt in crash into I-84 barrier

NAMPA -- A woman was injured Monday evening after her car hit a concrete barrier along Interstate 84.

The wreck happened at about 7 p.m. on westbound I-84 near Franklin Boulevard in Nampa.

Idaho State Police says 24-year-old Mayra Corado failed to yield to slowing traffic ahead of her, and was forced to sweve into the left lane to miss other vehicles.

Her car struck the barrier, coming to a stop in the right lane. The lane was blocked for about an hour.

Corado was not wearing a seatbelt, police say. She was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Nampa.

