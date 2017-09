Heidi Roseanna Holford (Photo: Courtesy of Teara Holford)

CALDWELL - A 21-year-old woman who disappeared after leaving work early on September 1 has been found.

A Canyon County dispatcher confirmed Saturday that Heidi Roseanna Holford was no longer missing. The dispatcher did not provide any further details about her condition, or how she had been located.

