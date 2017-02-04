Caldwell woman flown to hospital after crash on U.S. 95

CANYON COUNTY - A Caldwell woman is in the hospital after being injured in a rollover late Friday night south of Wilder.

Idaho State Police responded to the one-car crash at about 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 95 and Boehner Road.

Police say 22-year-old Kasaundra Curtis was driving south on U.S. 95 in a 2002 Ford Taurus when her car crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road, then rolled.

Curtis was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Police say she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

KTVB is awaiting word on Curtis's condition.

All lanes of U.S. 95 were blocked for about two hours and 45 minutes while police investigated.

