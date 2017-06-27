Caldwell trailer park stricken with disasters now evicting residents

About 50 people in a Caldwell RV and trailer park say they’re facing a housing crisis with word that they have to move out. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

CALDWELL - About 50 people in a Caldwell RV and trailer park say they’re facing a housing crisis with word that they have to move out. The news has left them scrambling to find a new place to live. Over the course of the last year, residents of the Towns Village RV and Trailer park have seen disaster after disaster, including seven arsons, flooding, and now an eviction notice.

It’s a decision recently handed down by the owner of the Towns Village RV and Trailer park.

“Kind of a stressful situation,” Rickie Parker, a resident of the park said.

One the property owner confirmed with KTVB by phone on Monday, saying they’re not closing, but are asking people to leave. He declined to elaborate any further.

“This whole thing has just gotten my health going crazy right now,” Parker said.

The 30-day notice now leaving Parker trying to figure out what’s next.

“Probably stay in a motel,” she said.

Parker has looked around, but says she’s on a limited income and so far everything has been out of her price range.

“I'm like, 'Oh great, now what do we do?' ” Parker said.

She’s not the only one grappling with that question, Bonnie Massey has lived in the park for more than five years.

“The other parks are completely full. There's waiting lists for some people, but they've told us they won't have anything until late October or early November, but then there's snow on the ground. Meanwhile, where are we supposed to go?” Massey said.

The notice states RV’s must be out by the middle of July. Trailers have until the middle of August to be out.

“We had a little more time to prepare to get things ready, to know where we were going to go, and what we're going to do,” Richard, a resident in the park told KTVB.

According to Idaho Code, a landlord is required to give a 30-day notice to their tenant, but many in the park say they still feel they were caught off guard.

“We don't have any place to go, and we have no idea where we're going to stay or what we're going to do,” Richard said.

