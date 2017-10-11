Caldwell students taking part in mayor's walking challenge

Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas joined a group of Washington Elementary School students for a walk around their school this morning. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

CALDWELL - There was a lot of fun had this morning in Caldwell for elementary school students and the city's mayor.

KTVB told you about some Boise schools last week who started competing in the 4th annual Mayor’s School Walking Challenge.

Across the state 104 schools and 47 mayors are trying to walk as much as they can to win new playground equipment, and today Caldwell took part.

Along with the grand prize, the goal of the walking challenge is to improve the health of children by inspiring elected officials and young students to walk throughout the entire month of October.

“The message is be active, it's good for your health, it's good for education, it's good for your mind, it makes you happier, and of course the other side of it is, when you're happy it's a better life, right?" said Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas.

The top 50 schools will receive money to purchase new playground equipment.

And the mayors are also competing for cash for new playground equipment at one of their schools or a city park.

Last year, 25 mayors logged more than 10 million steps.

