Caldwell road closed due to damage from Boise River

KTVB , KTVB 7:10 PM. MDT March 26, 2017

CALDWELL - A section of road that borders the Boise River has been closed because the river is eroding the bank and part of the roadway, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

River Road is closed between Channel Road and West Plymouth Street, a stretch of about three-quarters of a mile.

Part of the riverbank has been washed away by the high-flowing river, and that has caused damage to the adjacent roadway.

A crew will attempt to shore up the riverbank and repair the damaged section of road this week.

RELATED: Boise River continues to rise, pushing water over banks

The sheriff's office asked drivers to watch out for possible hazards from increased river flows. If you encounter water on the roadway, officials say it's best to "turn around, don't drown."

