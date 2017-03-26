Caldwell road closed due to damage from Boise River

A section of riverbank and road in Caldwell have washed away due to high flows from the Boise River. (Photo: Canyon County Sheriff's Office)

CALDWELL - A section of road that borders the Boise River has been closed because the river is eroding the bank and part of the roadway, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

River Road is closed between Channel Road and West Plymouth Street, a stretch of about three-quarters of a mile.

Part of the riverbank has been washed away by the high-flowing river, and that has caused damage to the adjacent roadway.

A crew will attempt to shore up the riverbank and repair the damaged section of road this week.

The sheriff's office asked drivers to watch out for possible hazards from increased river flows. If you encounter water on the roadway, officials say it's best to "turn around, don't drown."

