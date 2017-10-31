Caldwell man hit by pickup while changing flat tire dies

File image

BOISE - An update on the Caldwell couple who were involved in a crash near the intersection of Sand Hollow and Market roads.

The Ada County coroner says that 60-year-old Michael Newman died from his injuries at a Boise hospital Saturday. The cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma.

The accident happened at 4:40 a.m. Friday after Newman and his wife Janet had pulled over to change a flat tire.

Idaho State Police say the couple had pulled over in the eastbound lane, but were facing west with their high-beam headlights on. Michael Carl, 58, of Parma was eastbound in a Dodge pickup and moved to the right to avoid a head-on collision, but ended up side-swiping the couple’s Ford Fiesta.

The Newmans were taken by ground ambulance Saint Alphonsus in Boise. Police say Carl was wearing his seat belt and was not transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

© 2017 KTVB-TV