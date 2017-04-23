Caldwell facing serious shortage of affordable housing

File image of apartment building. (Photo: KTVB)

CALDWELL - The southwestern Idaho city of Caldwell has no vacancies for those seeking affordable housing, and there's a waiting list of nearly 500 families hoping for subsidized housing units.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports the city would need to build at least 1,000 housing units to address the current shortage.

Caldwell Housing Authority executive director Mike Dittenber says a new urban renewal agency focused on housing could help fix the city's shortage. But the current urban renewal agency would need to sunset before a new one can formed. That's not set to happen until 2022.

Canyon County currently has 1,600 units of affordable housing, all filled. Dittenber says the Southwestern Idaho Cooperative Housing Authority also had more than 1,400 families on its waiting list in the southwestern Idaho region.

