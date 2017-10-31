Caldwell apartment building gutted by fire

An early morning fire broke out at the Parkview Apartments in Caldwell. (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

CALDWELL -- An apartment complex in Caldwell went up in flames early this morning.

The fire broke out at the Parkview Apartments located on Sunset Court. There is now a big hole in the roof of Building F.

"When I got up and looked out the window and the flames were sky high, and I just came outside and started taking pictures, and I couldn't believe my eyes, you just don't see this everyday," said resident Darlene Fernandez.

The Caldwell Fire Department says they got a call about 6:30 that smoke was coming from the building. By the time crews got on scene about three minutes later, the building was fully engulfed in flames.

“The on-duty crews arrived to find fire coming out of the center part of the building. They immediately went to the second and third alarm which brought in resources from a lot of different areas," said Caldwell Fire Battalion Chief Brad Carico.





Firefighters say everyone got out safely. They say a man who noticed the smoke was able to knock on his neighbors doors, wake them up and get them out.

Neighbors say flames quickly spread to multiple units. Firefighters say it was a tough fire to battle.

There are 18 units in the building, and for now, firefighters says they are all uninhabitable.

Investigators are still trying to figure out a cause, but they do know the fire started on the second floor.

The Red Cross is on scene helping families. If you'd like to help, you can make a donation to the local Red Cross burnout fund.

