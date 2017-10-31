Caldwell apartment building engulfed in flames

Fire at Park View Apartments in Caldwell (Photo: Trinity Jonas Bailey)

CALDWELL -- An apartment complex in Caldwell went up in flames around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The fire is at the Park View Apartments located on Sunset Court.

Fire crews are working to put the fire out and officials say they believe all the residents got out safely.

The fire is impacting one three story building in the apartment complex with multiple units.

Multiple fire agencies are on scene.

