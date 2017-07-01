Cabin fire sends man to McCall hospital

Cabin fire in Donnelly (Photo: First Person)

DONNELLY, Idaho -- Several agencies responded to a cabin fire overnight near Tamarack Resort.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office says multiple calls came in about the flames on Whitewater Drive just after 10 p.m. Friday.

Officials say one man was taken to a McCall hospital. Currently, the total number of affected people and injuries is unclear.

Donnelly Fire, Cascade Fire, McCall Fire, Idaho State Police, US Forest Service law enforcement, and the Valley County Sheriff’s Office responded.

More information is expected to be released early Saturday afternoon. Check back for more details.

