Buy Idaho returns to the state Capitol

The Buy Idaho trade show was held at the Idaho Capitol Wednesday. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - A trade show all about supporting Idaho businesses has returned for the 24th year.

The Buy Idaho Capitol Trade Show featured about 85 booths filled with Idaho-made products and also opportunities to learn about Idaho services.

Each year about 2,000 people visit the Capitol building for this free event.

“When we buy Idaho we keep our dollars in Idaho. We help support that local business community. Doing business with one another helps everyone in Idaho and helps our business economy stay strong,” said Sandy Anderson, Executive Director of Buy Idaho.

Today's trade show wrapped up at 3 p.m.

Buy Idaho is a non-profit, member-based organization with 1,100 members throughout the state.

