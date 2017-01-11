Businesses suffering from winter storms

BOISE - Because of cold weather and poor road conditions, many residents are opting to stay inside.

For business like Boise Brewing that depend on people going out. This weather has made operations a bit of a struggle.

“We usually see better turnouts then we have the past couple weeks,” says the brewery's marketing manager Hannah Barnett.

Boise Brewing says winter is a slower time in general but in the past several weeks even fewer customers have come in for a beer.

Local regulars are keeping the brewery a float.

“We haven’t seen as big of a hit as some other business,” said Barnett.

Other businesses like Showcase Limousine have taken a hit.

Operations manager Nathen Bennett says road conditions have halted limo services.

“The issue with these cars is there no tow point on them so once they’re stuck, your dead in the water, there’s not a tow truck in the world that could safely get these cars out without damaging it,” says Bennett.

Last winter, Bennett had to cancel two reservations because of icy and snowy streets, this year he has called off 29.

“I have 18 employees that depend on a paycheck, and I have to do everything I can to get them out on the road and if the tires on my limos don’t move, I’m not getting a paycheck. They’re not getting a paycheck. Frankly the winter has devastated us were one third of where we are at normally,” said Bennett.

Bennett is hoping the weather will change, quickly. “I'm maybe looking at another month and a half before it's completely devastating where were going to have to start selling off stuff.”

On the other side of the coin, one woman is profiting from what many are describing this winter as "Snowmageddon" by making merchandise.

“We have been doing Snowmageddon survivor shirts and a couple different ones, we have some onesies about results of Snowmageddon 2017,” says Carrie Reed.

Reed announced late Tuesday night she would be selling the clothes and as of Wednesday morning she has had had 20 orders.

Despite her earnings, Reed too hopes for warmer weather.

“I have got five kids home for six days. I’m ready for them to go back to school,” says Reed.

Copyright 2016 KTVB