Burned body found in car near Oregon-Nevada state line

ONTARIO, Ore. - Deputies who responded to a burned vehicle in a remote area of southeastern Oregon found a body inside.

Sheriff Brian Wolfe of Malheur County says it's unknown whether the burned body is male or female, or where the person may be from. The license plates and vehicle identification number melted and no missing person reports have been filed.

The Argus Observer reports a Bureau of Land Management employee reported seeing the burned-out car Tuesday night, but did not examine it. Wolfe says deputies would have started their hours-long drive sooner if it was known there was a body.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal joined the investigation Thursday as authorities try to determine the cause of fire and the ignition source.

Wolfe says it may have been a suicide, but there are still a lot of questions.

