BSU warns students after sexual assault report

The Rave Guardian app (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Boise state officials sent out a warning to students today after a report of a sexual assault.

The assault took place off campus at a function not affiliated with the university.

Officials want to remind those who frequent the campus that if you see something, say something.

Blue emergency phones are located throughout the campus.

You can also download a panic alarm on your cell phone by using the mobile safety app -- Rave Guardian -- which is available to anyone with a Boise State email address.

The app allows users to set a safety timer to notify designated guardians if they are alone or in an unfamiliar place.

© 2018 KTVB-TV