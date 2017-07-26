Holcomb Fire (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE -- Firefighters are working to mop up hotspots after a 25-acre brush fire burned near homes in southeast Boise Wednesday afternoon.

The fire burned near Holcomb and Amity roads. Boise Fire spokeswoman Char Jackson said the fire ignited on a hillside behind a house, but the cause of the blaze is unknown.

Flames were burning between industrial buildings and houses on South Tiger Lily Drive. Twelve homes in all were threatened, but firefighters were able to keep the flames in check.

The fire was under control by 1:10 p.m. No homes or other buildings were damaged.

Holcomb Road is closed between Amity Road and Tiger Lily Drive. Check back for updates.



© 2017 KTVB-TV