BPD: Man sleeping in Dumpster injured in fall into garbage truck

Dumpster (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

BOISE -- A man sleeping in a Dumpster was injured when the trash container was picked up and dumped into a garbage truck early Monday morning.

The incident happened at 4:54 a.m. in an alley near North 30th and West Lemp Street, behind the Like Nu Car Wash. The man fell from the overturned Dumpster into the garbage truck, where he was covered with trash.

Police and paramedics were called out to the alley, and helped dig the man out and get him out of the truck.

He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment. The extent of his injuries has not been released, but police say they did not appear life-threatening.



