Boys and Girls Club unveils new space for teens

The new teen center at the Boys and Girls Club facility in Garden City. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

GARDEN CITY - Teens at the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County got an upgrade to their space.

The center in Garden City held a grand opening today for the renovation of its teen center.

KTVB got an early sneak peek inside at the new flooring, paint, window coverings, lighting, furniture and technology this afternoon.

The space first opened 20 years ago and hasn't really had any major changes since.

Leaders say they serve about 2,000 kids per year and around a third of those are teens.

"It's really important that we have our best spaces and best staff because they are the hardest population to serve, and we think we do a good job of that at the Boys and Girls Club," said Colleen Braga, Executive Director, Boys and Girls Club of Ada County.

The space is also completely wireless.

This renovation was made possible by an anonymous donation and Lowe's Renovation Across the Nation program.

