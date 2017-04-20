School Bus Stop Sign (Photo: Jerry Horbert)

BOISE -- One person was cited after police say a cyclist crashed into a 7-year-old boy as the child got off his school bus Wednesday.

The collision happened at about 5 p.m. at Ustick Road and Duane Way. The cyclist was riding a bicycle with a motor attached, police said.

According to Boise Police, the 7-year-old had just stepped off his bus and was walking across the bike lane to the sidewalk when he was hit. The bus was stopped in the lane next to the bike lane, and had its stop sign arm extended.

The boy was knocked to the ground by the impact. He was treated at the scene by paramedics, but did not need to go to the hospital, police say.

The cyclist was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian and school bus.

