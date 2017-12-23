Boy battling cancer becomes honorary cop

Beckham Hoagland-Bice (Photo: KTVB)

GARDEN CITY - A 7-year-old-boy battling a rare form of brain cancer had his wish granted Saturday thanks to the Garden City Police Department.

Beckham Hoagland-Bice became an honorary officer and was even able to solve a crime.

Police heard about Beckham and his battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma or DIPG and wanted to help.

Beckham arrived at the police station for a tour and discovered the Grinch stole all the Christmas presents from underneath the tree.

After some good police work Beckham arrested the Grinch and was presented with an award for his excellent work.

If you are interested in helping this family you can support them here.

