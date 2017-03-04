Boise woman killed in rollover near Caldwell

CANYON COUNTY - A Boise woman has died after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 near Caldwell.

Idaho State Police began investigating at 10:14 p.m. Friday.

It happened on the westbound side of I-84 at milepost 31.

Idaho State Police say Timothy J. Ficarro, 38, of Meridian, was driving a 2001 Chevy Malibu when the car's left rear tire blew, causing the car to veer off the right shoulder, where it overturned.

Two passengers were riding in the car with Ficarro.

They were Jessica L. Smith, 33, of Boise, and a three-year-old boy, whose name and condition have not been released.

Ficarro and both passengers were thrown from the car.

Smith died at the scene.

Ficarro and the child were taken by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Ficarro was treated and released.

Police say Ficarro and Smith were not wearing seat belts.

The child was buckled into a car seat, but that seat was not secured.

