Boise woman hit and killed by pickup identified

BOISE -- The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified a Boise woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle as she walked on the sidewalk Sunday night.

Menite Milien, 33, was walking near the intersection of Maple Grove Road and Brookview Drive in Boise at about 7 p.m. when she was hit.

Witnesses say a white pickup was headed south on Maple Grove Road when it jumped the curb, hitting Milien.

She died at the scene of blunt force trauma. The death was ruled an accident.

The driver, who has not been publically identified, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A Boise Police spokeswoman said Tuesday morning that no charges have been filed against that person. The crash remains under investigation, and the reconstruction and toxicology tests are pending.



