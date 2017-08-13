Boise vigil to show solidarity with Charlottesville

Flowers surround a photo of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting against the white supremacist rally, August 13, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

BOISE - A vigil is set for Sunday evening at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in downtown Boise to show solidarity with Charlottesville, Virginia.

The candle-light vigil is one of many taking place across the U.S. in the wake of violent clashes between white supremacists and counter protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.

As tensions from the clashes boiled over, a driver rammed his car into a crowd of protesters, killing one person and injuring dozens more. In a separate incident, two Virginia State troopers died when their helicopter crashed, as they patrolled near the site of the protests.

The violence has made the normally quiet college town a symbol of the nation's roiling racial and political divisions.

According to United Vision for Idaho, one of the organizers of Sunday's gathering in Boise, the goal of the vigil is "to rise up with other communities across the country to condemn racism, hate and bigotry and all efforts to discriminate, harm and divide us."

Organizers also hope to send a strong message to hate groups in Idaho that they are not welcome here.

Boise's vigil is set to get underway at 7 p.m.

Also on Sunday, Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo and Rep. Mike Simpson each released statements condemning the racism, hate and violence.

