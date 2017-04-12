Boise unveils art-filled Watershed River Campus

Designer Byron Folwell, right, as students from Boise's Montessori Academy interact with his piece Fluxion at the River Campus grand opening at the Boise Watershed on April 12, 2017 in Boise, Idaho. (Otto Kitsinger for the City of Boise) (Photo: Otto Kitsinger/City of Boise, 2017 Otto Kitsinger)

BOISE - City leaders hosted a grand opening ceremony Wednesday at the newly completed Boise Watershed River Campus, a two-acre complex that officials say is now the largest concentration of public art in Idaho.

Located at the West Boise Water Renewal Facility, the $3.1 million project was funded through a partnership between the city and nonprofit group Boise Watershed Exhibits, Inc.

Designed by a team of artists, engineers and educators, the outdoor exhibit models the watershed through public art, landscaping, water features and interactive exhibits. Its mission is to educate visitors on the critical roles that water plays in the Treasure Valley.

"The Boise River is an integral part of who we are as a community - it's one of the things that makes Boise so special," said Mayor Dave Bieter. "By educating future generations on the vital importance of our water, we can help give our community a view of just how important this precious resource is to our community and its sense of itself."

The newly-completed campus adds to the existing Environmental Education Center which has become a popular educational destination, particularly for school tours.

The public is invited to check out the new exhibit on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. for a free event with games, food and guided tours.

© 2017 KTVB-TV