BOISE -- Boise State reversed course Thursday with an announcement that the university will no longer be a part of the Boise Sports Park proposed for downtown.

Instead, the university is looking into building a collegiate baseball stadium on or near campus, officials say.

Boise State President Bob Kustra said in a release that the decision came down to using public money in the most efficient way. Ultimately, the university determined the long-term lease necessitated by a downtown stadium would be "less financially prudent" than a project Boise State could undertake on their own.

“As a baseball fan, I support efforts that boost baseball in Boise and give our community a chance to enjoy the sport for years to come,” Kustra said. “I wish the Hawks and the City of Boise the best in moving forward. But my primary responsibility as university president is to make the best choices for the future of Boise State.”

The reversal comes exactly one week after university officials, including Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey, signaled their support of the stadium project.

But the school noted then that no decision had been finalized. Boise State elected to pull out of the stadium this week, and alerted city officials of their decision.

“We are in the middle of the hiring process for our baseball head coach, and an on-campus stadium will be a major selling point — both to the individual we ultimately hire, and to the future student-athletes that will be recruited to Boise State,” Athletic Director Curt Apsey said.

The stadium project has drawn intense debate over the last several weeks. But at a Tuesday briefing, the City of Boise announced that more than three-quarters of people who had weighed in at open houses and via an online feedback system were in support of the project.

City leaders expressed disappointment in the decision Thursday.

"Boise State would have been a natural tenant for the Boise Sports Park, so we are disappointed to hear that Agon Sports and Entertainment and Boise State were not able to reach an agreement," Mayor Dave Bieter said in a statement. "However, our independent analysis shows that the Boise Sports Park could be highly successful without Boise State as a tenant. We are excited by the continued interest of the Boise School District and the other possible users of the sports park and will move ahead with the process to ensure that the project is a good fit for its neighbors and for the city has a whole. We wish Boise State baseball and women’s soccer a successful future."

