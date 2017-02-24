KTVB
Boise River flowing at five times of average

The Boise River is flowing at five times of average.

KTVB 5:46 PM. MST February 24, 2017

BOISE - There's a new closure along the Greenbelt because of high water along the Boise River.

The Boise Parks and Recreation Department announced this afternoon that the Bethine Church River Trail - a half-mile stretch near the Cottonwoods Apartments in southeast Boise - is closed due to flooding.

The section near Logger Creek under the west Parkcenter Bridge is also closed.

The Boise River is now running at more than 6,000 cubic feet per second at the Glenwood Bridge. The average for this date is 1,180 cfs.

With the river running so fast, deep and cold, the Boise Fire Department reminds the public to stay out of the river and keep your pets away from it as well.

(© 2017 KTVB)


