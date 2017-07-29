Boise River floating season finally here

Rafters, kayakers and paddleboarders float the Boise River on July 29, 2017. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - More than a month after the first day of summer, Boise River floating season opened Saturday.

While the river is never really closed, the season is considered open on the first day of raft and tube rentals at Barber Park and shuttle service from the takeout at Ann Morrison Park.

Saturday's opening - July 29 - is the latest on record. It comes after weeks of unusually high water that followed a snowy winter in southwest Idaho.

Ada County Parks and Waterways director Scott Koberg said he noticed a steady flow of people Saturday at Barber Park, and that things have been running smoothly.

"At one point, we thought we may not open at all this summer. At one point we thought we'd be opening in August," Koberg said. "We just sneaked in under the wire. We got things going here at the end of July, so behind me you see everybody jumping in the river."

Here are a few things to keep in mind with regard to staying safe and healthy on the river during these hot summer days:

Stay hydrated

Use waterproof sunblock

The Boise River is not a swimming pool or water park. All natural waterways have obstacles you may need to steer around. Koberg recommends staying in the center of the river, away from trees, as you float downstream.

Wear a life jacket.

Alcoholic beverages and glass containers are prohibited.

© 2017 KTVB-TV