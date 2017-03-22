Boise River continues to rise, pushing water over banks

Flooding in south fork of river at Eagle Island State Park (Photo: Mike DiDonato\KTVB)

BOISE -- Rivers around the area are currently running at record levels, pushing water over the banks and into paths and pastures.

As the Bureau of Reclamation tells us, that will continue in the Treasure Valley as more water is released from Lucky Peak Reservoir over the next two days. Boise River flows will increase to around 8,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) by Friday - which is above flood stage.

MORE: Rising rivers, flooding cause issues in pockets of region

You can expect the area around the Main Street Tunnel in Boise to flood with water and close sometime Thursday morning. Boise Parks and Recreation is turning off the pump underneath the tunnel because of pressure concerns; they say the pump isn't designed to handle the amount of water as we'll be seeing in the Boise River on Friday.

Barricades will be put up near the tunnel and a detour will be clearly marked. Parks and Recreation is asking everyone to be safe and obey any closures and signage, as the water is extremely swift and high and the ground around the riverbank may be unstable.

If you run, bike or walk on the Greenbelt, you've likely run into standing water along your route.

"This is extraordinary. I have never seen anything like this before," one Greenbelt user, Jodi Gempler, said. "Every day after work I'll walk and run the path and for the most part it's good except for two areas where I have to crawl through peoples' yards or walk under a bridge, lots of rocks."

"We're really worried about the Greenbelt effects," Boise Parks and Recreation Communications Specialist Bonnie Shelton said. "We've already had some closures that have been in effect for a few weeks."

There are five closures currently impacting the Boise Greenbelt:

- Under the Parkcenter Bridge at Logger Creek

- The entire Bethine Church River Trail

- Section of Greenbelt and a gravel nature path near Marianne Williams Park between East Parkcenter Boulevard and South Eckert Road.

- Section of Greenbelt near Marianne Williams Park at the bridge over Walling Creek, which is south of E. Warm Springs Avenue.

- The boardwalk under the Capitol Boulevard Bridge on the south side of the Greenbelt

"And we're anticipating - as flows continue to increase - those lower-lying areas and some of the tunnels will fill with water and we're going to have to put in place some more closures," Shelton added.

Shelton says the Main Street tunnel closure that will likely go into effect on Thursday is probably the most significant detour that Greenbelt users will see up to this point.

"Really, it's a public safety issue. We want to make sure people aren't going into flooded areas, that they're staying away from the banks where we could possibly see some erosion," Shelton added.

Parks and Recreation says they're monitoring flows by the hour.

"There are areas along the banks here where we have tree trunks under water, you can see parts of the bank that are under water with this high flow," Shelton said.

But city officials say until the water recedes, it's difficult to tell whether there are any significant erosion issues. Fortunately, no damage has been done to the asphalt on pathways in Boise - as they have in a section of the Greenbelt in Garden City.

MORE: High water wreaks extreme erosion along Boise River Greenbelt

Several state parks across Idaho are also steadily filling up with water overflowing from nearby rivers. In the Treasure Valley, Eagle Island State Park is experiencing flooding.

"We do have some water in the park, mostly along the trails along the north and south border of the park," Eagle Island State Park Manager Gary Shelley told KTVB.

Portions of muddy trails along the river around the perimeter of the park are closed. Shelley says they've had to sandbag the area around the bridge where you enter the park to keep the road clear of water. But the main section of the park - with the slide, buildings, and lake - is on higher ground and is untouched. Shelley says there are probably two to three miles that are not affected.

As flows surge - like we're about to witness - water may continue to engulf more ground across the area.

© 2017 KTVB-TV