Boise restaurant to provide BBQ relief to hurricane victims

Brad Taylor is the owner of BBQ 4 Life. (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

BOISE - A Boise restaurant is teaming up with a national charity to help the affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Brad Taylor, the owner of BBQ 4 Life, is collecting donations to take down to Texas where he and his team will meet up with members of Operation BBQ Relief.

"Everybody wants to be able to help and I know what it's like not to be able to help but to want to be able to help," Taylor said. "So we're going and we're allowing people to be able to donate in a way that is actually useful, they know where it's going. It's going to be used in the right way and everybody can help out.”

Operation BBQ Relief is supported by the Salvation Army and is already on the ground in Texas.

“We'll hit the ground with them,” Taylor said. “Get everything unloaded, get everything dispersed among all of the people cooking, and we'll start cooking and helping doing whatever we need to do."

Operation BBQ Relief was founded in 2011 after a tornado devastated Joplin, Missouri. Competition barbecue teams joined together to cook meals for people who lost everything.

It’s an organization Taylor has known about for years and now that he’s in a position to get involved, he hopes he can provide comfort.

"I couldn't imagine being in their shoes,” he said. “Waking up and your business, your livelihood is underwater, your house is underwater… to actually take the time to actually empathize with what they're going through and to not do anything about it, that just doesn't make any sense."

