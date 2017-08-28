Boise residents upset about new cell tower

The view of a new cell tower that went up last week in Garden City from Mountain View Drive in Boise. (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

BOISE - Some Boise residents are upset over a new cell tower in Garden City.

It went up about a week ago, and they say they had no idea it was coming.

Almost everybody KTVB talked to today called the tower an eyesore. Their problem with that tower goes beyond aesthetics, they are really mad that they weren't notified about this. But Garden City officials say they notified everyone city ordinances require them to.

“Now it's in our view of the foothills and it's ugly,” said resident John Dadabay.

Mountain View Drive looks over the valley and has beautiful views of the foothills. That’s the primary reason many residents chose to live there including John Dadabay.

"It's our environment and this is where we live, why do we have nice gardens and flowers and views, if we didn't like them and then to have something poke you in the eye that you have no control over, it really is offensive," he said.

That something is a cell tower. No matter where you go on the street -- you can see it.

"I never saw it coming and next thing you know it's up," said Dadabay. "It just popped up!"

It might seem like this cell tower happened overnight for the people who live on Mountain View Drive, but Jenah Thornborrow, the director of Garden City Development Services, says this has been in the works since January.

She says the city held a public hearing in February, which is required in Garden City when a new cell tower is proposed. But the turnout for the hearing was very low.

"People did not come to these, this was actually pretty quiet,” said Thornborrow. “We did have one person come in that was neutral, just curious about it."

People like Dadabay say they are most upset because of the lack of notification, claiming he never heard anything about this cell tower.

"I could have gone down to a hearing and actually listened to people, and listened to all sides of the story and been able to participate," he said.

The cell tower is located in Garden City, but the homes on Mountain View Drive are in Boise.

Thornborrow says the city did everything they were supposed to do and more. They are required to notify folks who live within a 300-foot radius of the property where the cell tower was built. In addition to what's required, she says the city posted the notice on its website, it went out in the Garden City newsletter and notice was published in the newspaper.

"Where does the line stop? Following the code tends to be what occurs," she said.

"I think anyone within visual sight of it should have had something, some kind of notification," said Dadabay.

“Yes, ideally everybody would be notified and we'd have exactly give them personal phone calls, but the reality is that there's limitations on what the city can do, both economically and for time,” said Thornborrow.

