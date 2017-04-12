Boise Public Library launches curbside service

The Boise Public Library is now offering curbside service for its patrons. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

BOISE - The Boise Public Library is offering a new, convenient way to pick up a few books.

Instead of having to find a parking space, you can have library staff bring your selections to the curb.

“Roll up, call the number on the sign, have either a photo ID or your library card ready, and we'll bring your hold materials out to you,” said Kevin Winslow, communications manager, Boise Public Library.

Before picking them up, you can place a hold on books, CDs or movies through the library’s website.

When your selections are available, the library notifies you by email, text message or phone call.

Curbside pick-up service began on April 3rd.

It is available at the main library on Capitol Boulevard and at the Cole and Ustick branch.

