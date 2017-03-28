Boise Police raises awareness with pink patrol car

This new Boise Police patrol car will help raise awareness about breast cancer. (Photo: BPD)

BOISE - The next time you're driving and a police car is behind you -- don't be alarmed if it's pink!

Boise Police have unveiled their new pink ribbon patrol car meant to raise awareness for breast cancer.

The car is brand new after the department retired the old car with the pink decals.

The work is sponsored by Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's Health System.

The police department says the unit will be used on patrol and will be driven by a school resource officer.

It will also appear at different community events, including leading the Race for the Cure held on May 13.

