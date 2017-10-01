Boise Police: Pedestrian hit, killed after pickup driver jumps curb

Boise Police block the intersection of Maple Grove and Franklin after a deadly truck vs. pedestrian crash Sunday night. (Photo: Alex Livingston/KTVB)

BOISE - A pedestrian died Sunday evening after being hit by a pickup truck, police said.

The crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of South Maple Grove and West Brookview Court.

Witnesses told police that an older white pickup truck was traveling southbound on Maple Grove when the driver left the roadway and struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Boise police say the driver is cooperating with investigators, and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing, police said. So far, no charges have been filed against the driver.

As of 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Maple Grove was closed in both directions and Idaho Power had been called because of a downed power line.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information for investigators is asked to call dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-COPS, www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for your mobile device.

