Boise Police (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside a business Sunday morning.

Detectives were called to the scene on the 5600 block of Fairview Avenue near Curtis Road just after 10 a.m.

A suspected cause of death has not been determined, but investigators say there are no obvious signs of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.

