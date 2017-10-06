Boise police: Driver with toddler in car crashes through fences, into houses

Boise police said a driver with a toddler in the car crashed through two fences and hit two houses on Friday. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE - Police said a driver with a toddler in the car crashed through two fences and hit two houses on Friday.

Police are investigating the crash, which was reported around 5:43 p.m.

Police said reports indicate that a car in a multi-business parking lot near Eagle and McMillan roads when it was driven through a fence on the south side.

The woman who was behind the wheel then drove through a backyard and hit one house on the side. She then crashed through another fence and hit another house across the street in the West Rochester Street neighborhood.

A power line and gas line at the first house the woman hit were damaged.

Eagle and Meridian fire crews secured the gas line, and Intermountain Gas was called to the scene. Idaho Power technicians also responded.

Some area residents were briefly evacuated, but they were back in their homes Friday evening.

The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital, and police said she suffered non-life threatening injuries. The toddler wasn't hurt, and neither was anyone else in the area.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

