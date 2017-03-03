Boise Police Department welcomes new K9 officer

BOISE - The Boise Police Department has welcomed a new K9 to the force.
Edo is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois and German Shepard mix from Slovakia. He is trained and ready to go.
Edo has been working with a trainer in the areas of drug detection and apprehension.
His trainers say Edo will be a great asset to the team. He is partnered with Officer Shane Williams.
Edo fills an important vacancy on the force that's been open since November when K9 Officer Jardo was shot in the line of duty while pursuing a suspect on the Boise Bench. He died a few days later from his injuries.
There will be media event with Edo this afternoon at City Hall West.
