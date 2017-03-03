Boise Police Department welcomes new K9 officer

Edo is the newest K9 to join the Boise Police Department. (Photo: BPD)

BOISE - The Boise Police Department has welcomed a new K9 to the force.

Edo is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois and German Shepard mix from Slovakia. He is trained and ready to go.

Edo has been working with a trainer in the areas of drug detection and apprehension.

His trainers say Edo will be a great asset to the team. He is partnered with Officer Shane Williams.

MORE: Memorial service held for fallen Boise Police K-9 Jardo.

Edo fills an important vacancy on the force that's been open since November when K9 Officer Jardo was shot in the line of duty while pursuing a suspect on the Boise Bench. He died a few days later from his injuries.

There will be media event with Edo this afternoon at City Hall West.

(© 2017 KTVB)