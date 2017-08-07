KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 17 weather alerts
Close

Boise police car totaled in crash, 1 person injured

KTVB , KTVB 3:02 PM. MDT August 07, 2017

BOISE - One person was injured when a Boise Police patrol car and another vehicle collided in an downtown Boise intersection early Monday morning.

According to police, the officer was responding to a crash, and was driving north on 13th Street with his lights and sirens on. As he tried to pass through the intersection at Front Street, he collided with a vehicle.  The driver of the other vehicle was traveling on Front Street and had a green light, police said.

The officer was not injured. The driver of the other vehicle was walking and talking after the crash and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the patrol vehicle was totaled.

Idaho State Police are investigating the crash.

© 2017 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories