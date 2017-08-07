Boise police car totaled in crash, 1 person injured

BOISE - One person was injured when a Boise Police patrol car and another vehicle collided in an downtown Boise intersection early Monday morning.
According to police, the officer was responding to a crash, and was driving north on 13th Street with his lights and sirens on. As he tried to pass through the intersection at Front Street, he collided with a vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was traveling on Front Street and had a green light, police said.
The officer was not injured. The driver of the other vehicle was walking and talking after the crash and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the patrol vehicle was totaled.
Idaho State Police are investigating the crash.
