Boise police ask for your help to find missing woman

21-year-old Kimberley was last seen on August 15. (Photo: Boise police)

BOISE - Police are asking for the public's help to find a 21-year-old Boise woman who hasn't been seen since August 15.

Kimberley was last seen at a residence near the intersection of South Maple Grove Road and West Targee Street.

Police said she has has challenges that make her vulnerable, and that officers and her family are concerned for her safety.

Anyone who has seen Kimberley, or may know where she is, is urged to call police.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes, is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and has a slim build. It's unknown what kind of clothes she was wearing.

Officers ask anyone with any information about Kimberly or where she might be to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790

© 2017 KTVB-TV