BOISE - A restaurant near Boise State University was able to reopen Saturday, following a crash in which a car smashed through a window on the side of the building.

It happened at about 10 p.m. Friday at the Pita Pit on Broadway Avenue just south of University Drive.

Customers were inside at the time.

Ada County dispatchers say there were no injuries and no arrests.





