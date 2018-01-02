Boise pilot crash-lands near CWI in Nampa

Plane crash near CWI (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

NAMPA -- One man was hospitalized after he crashed his small airplane in Nampa Monday night.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of East Terra Linda Way and Selland Way, just south of the College of Western Idaho campus in Nampa.

Nampa Police say the pilot, a 28-year-old Boise man, was flying from Burley to Caldwell in a Cessna 150 when he became disoriented, and attempted to land at what he thought was the Caldwell Airport.

By the time the man realized he was not at the airport, police say, it was too late and he was unable to avoid crashing. The pilot was the only person in the Cessna.

Police learned of the crash after a family member of the pilot called dispatch and told officers the man was already headed to the hospital. The pilot suffered only minor injuries.

No one else was hurt in the crash, and property damage was minimal, police say.

According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the plane is registered to Brian Yagues. The incident is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

