Boise Open competitors 'chip-in' for the community

BOISE - The Albertsons Boise Open kicks off this week, and in conjunction with the golf tournament, some of the golfers are getting out and giving back to the local community.

Three teams of golfers raced around an Albertsons in Boise for charity Tuesday morning.

Each team of two was given a grocery list they had to find in the store, and then bag the items in the checkout line. The fastest team to find and bag all the items was named the winner.

The teams represented the Boise Burnout Fund, the Boise Police Activities League, and the Boise Rescue Mission.

There were winners and losers, but regardless of how they finished, each team earned a $1,000 donation from Albertsons.

After the competition, Tyson Foods and Albertsons donated a truckload of chicken to the Idaho Foodbank.

Karen Vauk, President and CEO of the Idaho Foodbank, says the 40,000 pounds of chicken donated will go a long way.

"We are really concentrated on the nutritional element of that food, so we are going to be able to provide this rich protein products out to those families, we are going to provide that to 40,000 people," said Vauk.

The first round of the Albertsons Boise Open tees off Thursday at 8 a.m. at the Hillcrest Country Club.

