Boise National Forest hires new deputy supervisor

Associated Press , KTVB 4:20 PM. MST February 19, 2017

BOISE - The Boise National Forest has a new deputy supervisor.

Tawnya Brummett will take over as deputy forest supervisor starting Monday. Previously, she worked as the deputy forest supervisor for the Tongass National Forest in Alaska since 2015.

She has a degree in wildlife biology from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Boise National Forest Supervisor Cecilia Seesholtz says she's looking forward to Brummett joining her team.

